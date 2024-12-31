Emil Heineman News: Scores in win

Heineman scored a goal on one shot and had five hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Heineman scored the game-tying goal early in the third period, continuing the fourth line's resurgence during Montreal's 6-1-0 stretch. The tally was his ninth of the season and gave him eight points over the last nine outings. In addition to traditional duties of a fourth liner -- Heineman is second on the team with 87 hits -- he's been an offensive force, scoring on 23.7 percent of his shots.