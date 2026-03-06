Emil Heineman News: Scores late in loss
Heineman scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.
Heineman has gotten on the scoresheet in just four of the last 23 games, earning four goals and two assists in that span. The 24-year-old is still seeing second-line minutes for the Islanders, but the drop in offense has taken some of the shine off his overall numbers. He's at 16 goals, 24 points, 136 shots on net, 200 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through a career-high 63 appearances.
