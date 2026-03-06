Emil Heineman headshot

Emil Heineman News: Scores late in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Heineman scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Heineman has gotten on the scoresheet in just four of the last 23 games, earning four goals and two assists in that span. The 24-year-old is still seeing second-line minutes for the Islanders, but the drop in offense has taken some of the shine off his overall numbers. He's at 16 goals, 24 points, 136 shots on net, 200 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through a career-high 63 appearances.

Emil Heineman
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emil Heineman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emil Heineman See More
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
34 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Corey Abbott
36 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
44 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
Author Image
Michael Finewax
82 days ago
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes
NHL
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes
Author Image
Michael Finewax
89 days ago