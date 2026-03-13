Emil Heineman headshot

Emil Heineman News: Scores twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Heineman scored two goals and added five hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Heineman has three goals over his last four contests. The 24-year-old's scoring pace has slowed down in the latter half of the campaign, but he continues to play in a top-six role that should give him plenty of opportunities to contribute. Heineman has 18 goals, 26 points, 144 shots on net, 212 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 66 appearances this season.

Emil Heineman
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emil Heineman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emil Heineman See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
41 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Corey Abbott
43 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
51 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
Author Image
Michael Finewax
89 days ago