Emil Heineman News: Scores twice in loss
Heineman scored two goals and added five hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.
Heineman has three goals over his last four contests. The 24-year-old's scoring pace has slowed down in the latter half of the campaign, but he continues to play in a top-six role that should give him plenty of opportunities to contribute. Heineman has 18 goals, 26 points, 144 shots on net, 212 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 66 appearances this season.
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