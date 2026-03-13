Emil Heineman News: Scores twice in loss

Heineman scored two goals and added five hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Heineman has three goals over his last four contests. The 24-year-old's scoring pace has slowed down in the latter half of the campaign, but he continues to play in a top-six role that should give him plenty of opportunities to contribute. Heineman has 18 goals, 26 points, 144 shots on net, 212 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 66 appearances this season.