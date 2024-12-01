Fantasy Hockey
Emil Heineman News: Tallies in loss Sunday

Published on December 1, 2024

Heineman scored a goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Heineman has made an impact with three goals, six shots on net and 17 hits over his last five games. The 23-year-old forward is playing on the fourth line, so it's tough to expect him to continue his surge on offense. Overall, he's at six goals, two helpers, 29 shots, 59 hits and a minus-4 rating through 23 appearances this season.

