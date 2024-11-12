Fantasy Hockey
Emil Heineman News: Tallies in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Heineman scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 7-5 win over the Sabres.

Heineman has earned three points over five contests in November, surpassing his output from all of October. The 22-year-old winger has mostly played on the fourth line this season, but he's been a fairly regular presence in the lineup for the first time in his career. He has three goals, two assists, 20 shots on net, 34 hits, six PIM and a minus-4 rating over 15 outings.

Emil Heineman
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
