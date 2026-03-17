Emil Heineman headshot

Emil Heineman News: Tallies in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Heineman scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Heineman has four goals over his last six outings while taking 21 shots in that span. The uptick in shots should continue to help his offense, and it helps that he remains in a top-six role. For the season, the 24-year-old winger has 19 goals, 27 points, 153 shots on net, 216 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 68 appearances.

Emil Heineman
New York Islanders
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