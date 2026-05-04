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Emil Hemming News: Helps complete series comeback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Hemming scored twice in OHL Barrie's 5-0 win over Brantford in Game 7 on Monday.

The Colts were down 3-1 in the series at one point, but they rallied back to advance to the OHL Finals. Hemming had four goals and three assists against the Bulldogs, and he's up to a total of 10 goals and 22 points through 16 playoff contests. Hemming will look to keep his offense going against Kitchener with a spot in the Memorial Cup on the line for the winner of the next series.

Emil Hemming
Dallas Stars
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