Emil Hemming News: Pockets three points Thursday

Hemming scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Barrie's 4-2 win over Ottawa in Game 1 on Thursday.

Hemming has been excellent in the playoffs so far, earning five goals and seven assists over six contests. The Stars prospect had 15 points over 16 playoff outings a year ago. Hemming is getting a chance to be a big contributor in his final junior campaign, and he'll likely be with AHL Texas for all of 2026-27.