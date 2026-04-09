Emil Hemming headshot

Emil Hemming News: Pockets three points Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Hemming scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Barrie's 4-2 win over Ottawa in Game 1 on Thursday.

Hemming has been excellent in the playoffs so far, earning five goals and seven assists over six contests. The Stars prospect had 15 points over 16 playoff outings a year ago. Hemming is getting a chance to be a big contributor in his final junior campaign, and he'll likely be with AHL Texas for all of 2026-27.

Emil Hemming
Dallas Stars
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