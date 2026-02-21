Emil Hemming News: Rattles off five points

Hemming scored a goal and added four assists in OHL Barrie's 7-4 win over Brantford on Saturday.

Hemming has 12 points over his last five games, and he's been held scoreless twice in that span. Overall, he's up to 22 goals and 33 helpers through 36 appearances this season. The Stars prospect has made himself comfortable as a key forward for Barrie, which is tied for first in the OHL through Saturday's action, pulling even with Brantford thanks to this win.