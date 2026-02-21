Emil Hemming News: Rattles off five points
Hemming scored a goal and added four assists in OHL Barrie's 7-4 win over Brantford on Saturday.
Hemming has 12 points over his last five games, and he's been held scoreless twice in that span. Overall, he's up to 22 goals and 33 helpers through 36 appearances this season. The Stars prospect has made himself comfortable as a key forward for Barrie, which is tied for first in the OHL through Saturday's action, pulling even with Brantford thanks to this win.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emil Hemming See More
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1143 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review358 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
-
NHL Draft
2024 NHL Entry Draft PreviewJune 25, 2024
-
NHL Draft
2024 NHL Entry Draft Betting GuideJune 17, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emil Hemming See More