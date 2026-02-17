Emil Hemming News: Two of each in OHL win
Hemming scored twice and added two assists in OHL Barrie's 8-5 win over Ottawa on Monday.
Hemming has four goals and five assists over five contests in February. The Stars prospect has been steady throughout the campaign with 21 goals and 50 points across 33 outings this season. With his performance Monday, he surpassed the 48-point campaign he assembled in 60 regular-season outings in 2024-25.
