Emil Lilleberg headshot

Emil Lilleberg Injury: Set to miss at least two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Lilleberg will be out for at least two weeks due to a faacial fracture, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports Saturday.

Lilleberg suffered the injury during Wednesday's practice. He has accounted for two goals, four assists, 28 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and 60 hits across 35 appearances this season.

Emil Lilleberg
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emil Lilleberg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emil Lilleberg See More
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
NHL
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
Author Image
Christopher Boan
93 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
163 days ago
The Week Ahead: At the Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: At the Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
February 16, 2025
The Week Ahead: Final Week Before 4 Nations Face-Off
NHL
The Week Ahead: Final Week Before 4 Nations Face-Off
Author Image
Michael Finewax
February 2, 2025