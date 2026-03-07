Emil Lilleberg Injury: Set to miss at least two weeks
Lilleberg will be out for at least two weeks due to a faacial fracture, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports Saturday.
Lilleberg suffered the injury during Wednesday's practice. He has accounted for two goals, four assists, 28 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and 60 hits across 35 appearances this season.
