Emil Lilleberg News: Contributes assist Sunday

Lilleberg notched an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Lilleberg has two helpers over six contests in February. The 24-year-old defenseman has racked up five assists over his last 14 games -- while it's not much, it's a noticeable uptick in offense for the heavy-hitting blueliner. He's at 13 helpers, 32 shots on net, 89 hits, 76 PIM and 46 blocked shots over 51 appearances while holding down a third-pairing role in his second NHL campaign.