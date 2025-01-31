Fantasy Hockey
Emil Lilleberg

Emil Lilleberg News: Finishes serving suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 7:31am

Lilleberg is eligible to return to the lineup versus the Islanders on Saturday after completing his two-game suspension, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lilleberg received a two-game ban for interference with the Red Wings' J.T. Compher on Saturday. Lilleberg has 11 assists and 80 hits over 45 contests this season. The Lightning loaned Declan Carlile to AHL Syracuse in a corresponding move Friday.

Emil Lilleberg
Tampa Bay Lightning
