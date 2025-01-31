Emil Lilleberg News: Finishes serving suspension

Lilleberg is eligible to return to the lineup versus the Islanders on Saturday after completing his two-game suspension, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lilleberg received a two-game ban for interference with the Red Wings' J.T. Compher on Saturday. Lilleberg has 11 assists and 80 hits over 45 contests this season. The Lightning loaned Declan Carlile to AHL Syracuse in a corresponding move Friday.