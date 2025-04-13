Emil Lilleberg News: First career goal is game-winner

Lilleberg scored a goal, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

It took until his 111th game, but Lilleberg finally has his first NHL goal. He stretched the Lightning's lead to 5-2 at 16:45 of the second period, and that tally held up as the game-winner. It also snapped a seven-game point drought for the 24-year-old blueliner. He's been effective in his role as a physical defenseman in 2024-25, earning 19 points, 45 shots on net, 105 PIM, 113 hits, 59 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 74 appearances.