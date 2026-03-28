Emil Lilleberg headshot

Emil Lilleberg News: First NHL three-point game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Lilleberg (face) had a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over Ottawa.

It was Lilleberg's first three-point game in the NHL. And his goal put the Bolts ahead for good. He joined a 3-on-2 rush and finished it with a sweet backhand. Lilleberg became the fourth Norwegian player in NHL history with a three-point game. He joined Mats Zuccarello (41), Espen Knutsen (four) and Patrick Thoresen (one). Lilleberg has three goals, five assists, 68 hits, 36 shots and 35 blocks in 40 games this season.

Emil Lilleberg
Tampa Bay Lightning
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