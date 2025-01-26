Fantasy Hockey
Emil Lilleberg headshot

Emil Lilleberg News: Having a hearing for interference

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday that Lilleberg will have a hearing for interference against Detroit's J.T. Compher in Saturday's 2-0 loss.

Lilleberg received a two-minute penalty at the 11:21 mark of the second period for the hit, and supplemental discipline from the league appears to be forthcoming. The 23-year-old defender has 11 assists, 27 shots on goal, 38 blocked shots and 80 hits across 45 appearances this season.

Emil Lilleberg
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
