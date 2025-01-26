Emil Lilleberg News: Having a hearing for interference
The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday that Lilleberg will have a hearing for interference against Detroit's J.T. Compher in Saturday's 2-0 loss.
Lilleberg received a two-minute penalty at the 11:21 mark of the second period for the hit, and supplemental discipline from the league appears to be forthcoming. The 23-year-old defender has 11 assists, 27 shots on goal, 38 blocked shots and 80 hits across 45 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now