Emil Lilleberg headshot

Emil Lilleberg News: Making return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Lilleberg (face) will play in Saturday's road clash against the Oilers, per Julie Stewart-Binks.

Head coach Jon Cooper noted that Lilleberg will wear a protective cage on his helmet for his return to the lineup. Saturday's contest marks Lilleberg's first game since Mar. 3 after sustaining the facial injury during one of Tampa Bay's practices. He'll step into the lineup for Victor Hedman, who was ruled out due to illness.

Emil Lilleberg
Tampa Bay Lightning
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