Emil Lilleberg News: Manages assist in loss

Lilleberg posted an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Lilleberg has seen a limited role on the third pairing this season, and it's reduced further when the Lightning dress seven blueliners as they did Saturday. Despite his minimal playing time -- he's averaging 13:32 per game -- he's picked up six helpers over 16 contests, including four assists in his last six games. He's added 26 hits, 13 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-2 rating this season.