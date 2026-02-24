Emil Lilleberg News: Ready to return
Lilleberg (undisclosed) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's game against Toronto, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Following a 23-game absence, Lilleberg will return to the lineup against the Maple Leafs. He has supplied two goals, six points, 24 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and 53 hits through 32 appearances this season.
