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Emil Lilleberg News: Seals win with rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Lilleberg scored a goal Saturday in a 2-1 in over the Bruins.

Lilleberg scored off a rebound with 1:35 left to deliver the win. The defensive defender, who continues to wear a full cage to protect a broken jaw suffered early in March, had just three goals (seven assists) in 47 games prior to Saturday. Notably, it was Lilleberg's second game winner this season.

Emil Lilleberg
Tampa Bay Lightning
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