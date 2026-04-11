Emil Lilleberg News: Seals win with rare goal
Lilleberg scored a goal Saturday in a 2-1 in over the Bruins.
Lilleberg scored off a rebound with 1:35 left to deliver the win. The defensive defender, who continues to wear a full cage to protect a broken jaw suffered early in March, had just three goals (seven assists) in 47 games prior to Saturday. Notably, it was Lilleberg's second game winner this season.
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