Emil Lilleberg News: Slides assist in big win

Lilleberg notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-0 win over Utah.

Lilleberg set up Gage Goncalves' goal in the second period, which put the Lightning up 3-0. This was Lilleberg's second game in a row with a helper, and he has four of them over his last six outings. The 24-year-old has stepped up as a regular this season with 18 assists, 42 shots on net, 104 hits, 54 blocked shots, 95 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 66 appearances. However, he's still looking for his first NHL goal after 103 career games and counting.