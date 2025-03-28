Emil Lilleberg News: Slides assist in big win
Lilleberg notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-0 win over Utah.
Lilleberg set up Gage Goncalves' goal in the second period, which put the Lightning up 3-0. This was Lilleberg's second game in a row with a helper, and he has four of them over his last six outings. The 24-year-old has stepped up as a regular this season with 18 assists, 42 shots on net, 104 hits, 54 blocked shots, 95 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 66 appearances. However, he's still looking for his first NHL goal after 103 career games and counting.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now