Emil Lilleberg News: Slings helper Thursday

Lilleberg notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Lilleberg has been a rotational option on defense for the Lightning, though he could stick in the lineup if Erik Cernak (undisclosed) misses time after exiting Thursday's game. Through 11 appearances, Lilleberg has three assists, four shots on net, 16 hits, eight blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-3 rating. He'll likely see bottom-four usage when he plays.