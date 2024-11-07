Fantasy Hockey
Emil Lilleberg

Emil Lilleberg News: Slings helper Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Lilleberg notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Lilleberg has been a rotational option on defense for the Lightning, though he could stick in the lineup if Erik Cernak (undisclosed) misses time after exiting Thursday's game. Through 11 appearances, Lilleberg has three assists, four shots on net, 16 hits, eight blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-3 rating. He'll likely see bottom-four usage when he plays.

Emil Lilleberg
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
