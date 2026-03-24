Emmitt Finnie Injury: Enters concussion protocol
Finnie is in concussion protocol after taking a heavy hit in Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Finnie missed the last six minutes of the third period. The 20-year-old winger will be out until he is clear of concussion symptoms. The Red Wings have a back-to-back coming up, as they visit the Sabres on Friday before hosting the Flyers on Saturday. Sheldon Dries would likely draw into the lineup if Finnie misses time.
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