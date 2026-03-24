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Emmitt Finnie Injury: Enters concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Finnie is in concussion protocol after taking a heavy hit in Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Finnie missed the last six minutes of the third period. The 20-year-old winger will be out until he is clear of concussion symptoms. The Red Wings have a back-to-back coming up, as they visit the Sabres on Friday before hosting the Flyers on Saturday. Sheldon Dries would likely draw into the lineup if Finnie misses time.

Emmitt Finnie
Detroit Red Wings
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