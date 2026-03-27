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Emmitt Finnie News: Cleared for action Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Finnie (concussion) will play in Friday's road clash against the Sabres, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Finnie passed through concussion protocol ahead of Friday's game after sustaining a hard hit in Tuesday's matchup. He'll return to the lineup without missing any games and is set to skate on Detroit's third line as the left winger. The 20-year-old forward has five points over his last 11 games and is a solid fantasy option in deep leagues.

Emmitt Finnie
Detroit Red Wings
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