Most of Finnie's shifts were shared with Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin, but the reality is more mixed than that might sound. Finnie logged just 12:22 of ice time despite his first-line role, and he wasn't used at all with the man advantage. Finnie finished the game with no points, one shot and one hit. The 20-year-old slipped to the No. 201 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, but he's risen up the ranks quickly. He took a major step forward in 2024-25 by scoring 37 goals and 84 points across 55 regular-season outings with WHL Kamloops and followed that up with another five points in 13 regular-season and playoff appearances with AHL Grand Rapids.