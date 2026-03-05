Emmitt Finnie headshot

Emmitt Finnie News: Pots another goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Finnie scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Finnie has goals in consecutive games to begin March after going 22 contests without scoring. The rookie winger is up to 11 goals, 23 points, 96 shots on net, 94 hits and a minus-7 rating through 62 appearances. His physical play gives him appeal in deeper fantasy formats, though a third-line role at even strength isn't encouraging.

Emmitt Finnie
Detroit Red Wings
