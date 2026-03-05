Emmitt Finnie News: Pots another goal
Finnie scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Finnie has goals in consecutive games to begin March after going 22 contests without scoring. The rookie winger is up to 11 goals, 23 points, 96 shots on net, 94 hits and a minus-7 rating through 62 appearances. His physical play gives him appeal in deeper fantasy formats, though a third-line role at even strength isn't encouraging.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emmitt Finnie See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week34 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch’s Hockey: Alternate Universe Rules & Fantasy Waiver Picks38 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week41 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week48 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emmitt Finnie See More