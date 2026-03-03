Emmitt Finnie News: Reaches 10-goal mark
Finnie scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Finnie hadn't scored since before Christmas, picking up just two assists over his previous 22 games. The rookie winger's offense has notably slowed down after he burst onto the NHL scene with 19 points in 38 contests to begin his career. He's at 10 goals, 22 points, 93 shots on net, 93 hits and a minus-8 rating through 61 appearances overall, and his drop in offense has seen him play in the bottom-six most of the time lately.
