Emmitt Finnie News: Two points in loss vs. NJD
Finnie recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.
This two-point performance snapped Finnie's 11-game goalless streak, and it also ended a three-game streak without a point. Considering he only recorded two points in the 11 games in which he went pointless, it's clear that Finnie shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal despite holding a top-six forward role. The 20-year-old should stay on waivers in the final days of the regular season -- even if he has 30 points in 80 games as a rookie.
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