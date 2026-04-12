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Emmitt Finnie News: Two points in loss vs. NJD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Finnie recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

This two-point performance snapped Finnie's 11-game goalless streak, and it also ended a three-game streak without a point. Considering he only recorded two points in the 11 games in which he went pointless, it's clear that Finnie shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal despite holding a top-six forward role. The 20-year-old should stay on waivers in the final days of the regular season -- even if he has 30 points in 80 games as a rookie.

Emmitt Finnie
Detroit Red Wings
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