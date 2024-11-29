Eric Comrie News: Allows four goals in loss
Comrie surrendered four goals on 30 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
It was a back-and-forth game, but the Golden Knights struck last on a Brett Howden goal with 4:05 left in the third period. This was Comrie's third straight loss, and he's allowed 10 goals in that span. The 29-year-old is at 3-3-0 with a 3.04 GAA and a .903 save percentage through six starts. Those aren't terrible numbers for a backup, but they're not enough to make a dent in Connor Hellebuyck's playing time as the starter. Comrie will likely be back on the bench for Sunday's game against the Stars.
