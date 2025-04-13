Eric Comrie News: Comes up short Sunday

Comrie stopped 35 of 38 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Both teams were at less than full strength, but the Jets resting two of their top defenseman didn't make things easy for Comrie. He faced a lot of shots and wasn't able to keep enough pucks out, taking his second loss in four starts. The 29-year-old dropped to 9-10-1 on the year with a 2.39 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 20 starts. The Jets' regular-season finale is at home Wednesday versus the Ducks, and it's not yet clear if head coach Scott Arniel will give Comrie another look or let Connor Hellebuyck get a final tune-up before the postseason.