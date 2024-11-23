Eric Comrie News: Defeated by Nashville

Comrie stopped 32 of 35 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 1:20 left in the third period.

Comrie started in the second half of this back-to-back set, but he had a disappointing performance against one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the league en route to a 4-1 defeat. Comrie has dropped his last two starts while stopping 77 of 85 shots in that span. He should return to his regular backup role behind Connor Hellebuyck when the Jets take on the Wild on Monday.