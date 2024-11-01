Eric Comrie News: Earns third win

Comrie stopped 20 of 22 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Comrie wasn't tested too much, and the Jets once again gave him ample goal support. The Jets have outscored opponents 17-8 over Comrie's three starts this season, and he's won all of those games. He won't play often as backup to Connor Hellebuyck, but Comrie has been good in a limited role and represents a viable streaming option for fantasy managers when he is tabbed to start.