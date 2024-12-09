Eric Comrie News: Extends losing streak
Comrie stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Columbus. The fourth goal was an empty-netter in the third period.
Comrie has dropped his last four starts, and the underlying numbers aren't optimistic either, as he's failed to post a save percentage above the .900 mark in three of those contests. The 29-year-old has gone 3-4-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .901 save percentage this season, but there's no question he's been trending in the wrong direction of late.
