Eric Comrie News: Extends losing streak

Comrie stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Columbus. The fourth goal was an empty-netter in the third period.

Comrie has dropped his last four starts, and the underlying numbers aren't optimistic either, as he's failed to post a save percentage above the .900 mark in three of those contests. The 29-year-old has gone 3-4-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .901 save percentage this season, but there's no question he's been trending in the wrong direction of late.