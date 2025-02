Comrie will be between the pipes versus St. Louis on Saturday, according to Kelly Moore of 680 CJOB radio.

Comrie shut out Carolina in his last start, turning aside 29 shots in a 3-0 victory Feb. 4. Comrie is 5-7-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 13 starts this season. The Blues are generating 2.70 goals per game, 27th in the NHL this season.