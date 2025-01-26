Fantasy Hockey
Eric Comrie

Eric Comrie News: Facing Flames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Comrie will protect the home net against Calgary on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Comrie has surrendered 23 goals on 231 shots during his eight-game (0-7-1) losing skid. He has a 3-7-1 record with a 2.87 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Calgary sits 27th in the league with 2.70 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 5-4 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Eric Comrie
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
