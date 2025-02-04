Fantasy Hockey
Eric Comrie

Eric Comrie News: First off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Comrie is expected to draw the home start Tuesday against Carolina, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Comrie posted a 1-1-1 record, .909 save percentage and 2.02 GAA across three starts in January. The Alberta native made 20 saves on 22 shots in his last appearance versus the Flames on Jan. 26. The Hurricanes are generating 3.32 goals per game this season, which is tied for the fourth-best mark in the NHL.

