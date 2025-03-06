Eric Comrie News: Fourth win in last five starts

Comrie made 21 saves in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

He came within 2:42 of his second shutout of the season. Comrie is 4-1-0 with one shutout and just eight goals allowed in his last five games. He's a strong spot start option for the rest of the season. Connor Hellebuyck needs to be strong for the postseason, something he wasn't last year. So, Comrie will step into the blue paint for Winnipeg a bit more often as the regular season winds down.