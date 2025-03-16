Eric Comrie News: Gets overtime win Sunday

Comrie stopped 14 of 15 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Comrie didn't play the full game -- he was pulled by the concussion spotter during the first period, but he was ultimately cleared to return to the ice. Connor Hellebuyck allowed a goal on six shots while Comrie was getting checked out, and while the Jets struggled in the first period, they buckled down to get the win in overtime. Comrie has won four of his last five outings, allowing a total of seven goals in those games. He's now at an 8-8-1 record with a 2.39 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 17 appearances. The 29-year-old typically doesn't see enough of a workload to be on fantasy rosters, but he can be streamed pretty much any time he's tabbed to start. The Jets don't have any back-to-back sets over the next week, so it's unclear when his next game action will be.