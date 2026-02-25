Eric Comrie headshot

Eric Comrie News: Gets overtime win Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Comrie stopped 21 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Comrie gave up goals early in the first and second periods, but the Jets responded late in each frame. Cole Perfetti's tally 1:37 into overtime secured the win for Winnipeg, giving Comrie his fourth victory in a row. He's allowed just five total goals on 98 shots in that span. The 30-year-old has reached double-digit wins for just the second time in his career, sitting at 10-9-1 with a 3.01 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 20 outings this season. Assuming Connor Hellebuyck is ready to roll Friday in Anaheim, Comrie will likely slip back into the backup role for the remainder of the campaign.

Eric Comrie
Winnipeg Jets
