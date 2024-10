Comrie stopped 26 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

He wasn't particularly sharp, giving up a goal in each period including two from bad angles, but Comrie got more than enough offensive support from his skaters to collect his second win in two starts. The 29-year-old won't see much work behind Connor Hellebuyck, but Comrie should be a solid backup and has allowed six goals on 71 shots to begin the season.