Eric Comrie News: Guarding cage Thursday

Comrie will protect the road goal versus the Predators on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Comrie will get the second half of a back-to-back after Connor Hellebuyck was in goal for Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators. Comrie has won his last three outings, allowing five goals on 75 shots in that span. The 29-year-old has a favorable matchup Thursday -- the Predators have scored just 13 goals over their last six games.