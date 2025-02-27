Fantasy Hockey
Eric Comrie News: Guarding cage Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Comrie will protect the road goal versus the Predators on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Comrie will get the second half of a back-to-back after Connor Hellebuyck was in goal for Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators. Comrie has won his last three outings, allowing five goals on 75 shots in that span. The 29-year-old has a favorable matchup Thursday -- the Predators have scored just 13 goals over their last six games.

