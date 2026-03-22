Eric Comrie headshot

Eric Comrie News: Looking to extend win streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Comrie will get the start in goal for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

With the Jets sitting just five points back of a playoff spot, Connor Hellebuyck has been getting the vast majority of starts, but he is getting a rare game off Sunday. That being said, Comrie has been successful when he's been out there as of late. The 30-year-old brings a personal five-game winning streak into Sunday's contest that dates back to Jan 9. Overall, he is 11-9-1 on the season with a 2.96 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The Rangers average 2.80 goals per game on the season, 25th in the NHL.

Eric Comrie
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Comrie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Comrie See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
14 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
23 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
25 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
48 days ago