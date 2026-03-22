Eric Comrie News: Looking to extend win streak
Comrie will get the start in goal for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
With the Jets sitting just five points back of a playoff spot, Connor Hellebuyck has been getting the vast majority of starts, but he is getting a rare game off Sunday. That being said, Comrie has been successful when he's been out there as of late. The 30-year-old brings a personal five-game winning streak into Sunday's contest that dates back to Jan 9. Overall, he is 11-9-1 on the season with a 2.96 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The Rangers average 2.80 goals per game on the season, 25th in the NHL.
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