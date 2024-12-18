Eric Comrie News: Loses it late

Comrie stopped 28 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

The Jets were leading 2-1 late in the third period, but the Ducks scored twice in the final five minutes to steal it away. This was Comrie's fifth straight loss, and he's allowed at least three goals in each of those defeats. For the season, he's at a 3-5-0 record with a 3.05 GAA and a .902 save percentage over eight appearances. Expect Connor Hellebuyck to get the nod Saturday versus the Wild.