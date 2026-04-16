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Eric Comrie News: Poised to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Comrie was the first goalie off and is expected to be between the pipes at home versus the Sharks on Thursday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Comrie has played in just 24 games this season, going 12-10-1 with a 3.00 GAA. It's been a slow stretch for the netminder of late, as the Jets were utilizing Connor Hellebuyck with extra frequency in the hopes of making the playoffs. A free agent this summer, Comrie could try to find another landing spot where he could see extra work.

Eric Comrie
Winnipeg Jets
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