Eric Comrie headshot

Eric Comrie News: Secures shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Comrie stopped 27 shots in regulation and overtime and both the shootout attempts he faced in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Both tallies against Comrie came in the second period as the visitors rallied from one-goal deficits, but the 30-year-old netminder prevented New York from ever taking a lead. It was Comrie's sixth straight win dating back to Jan. 9, a stretch in which he's produced a sparkling 1.48 GAA and .943 save percentage.

Eric Comrie
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Comrie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Comrie See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
24 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
26 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
49 days ago