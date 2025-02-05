Eric Comrie News: Shuts out Canes

Comrie stopped all 29 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Carolina.

This was easily Comrie's best performance of the season, as he had given up two or more goals in each of his previous 12 appearances. The 29-year-old netminder is now sporting a 5-7-1 record and 2.57 GAA in 13 outings. Despite the recent success, Comrie shouldn't be expected to see many starts outside of back-to-backs behind workhorse backstop Connor Hellebuyck.