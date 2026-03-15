Eric Comrie News: Slated to start
Comrie is expected to start Sunday's home matchup against St. Louis, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
Comrie is poised to get the second half of the Jets' back-to-back after Connor Hellebuyck played in Saturday's 3-1 win over Colorado. The 30-year-old Comrie has a 10-9-1 record this season with a 3.01 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 20 appearances. The Blues sit 27th in the league with 2.64 goals per game this campaign.
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