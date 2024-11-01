Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Eric Comrie headshot

Eric Comrie News: Slated to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Comrie is expected to get the road start in Columbus on Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Comrie has won both his starts this season, allowing six goals on 71 shots (.925 save percentage). The netminder is solidly entrenched as the backup to Connor Hellebuyck with the Jets. Comrie will face the surprisingly high-scoring Blue Jackets, who are averaging 3.89 goals per game.

Eric Comrie
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now