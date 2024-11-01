Eric Comrie News: Slated to start Friday

Comrie is expected to get the road start in Columbus on Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Comrie has won both his starts this season, allowing six goals on 71 shots (.925 save percentage). The netminder is solidly entrenched as the backup to Connor Hellebuyck with the Jets. Comrie will face the surprisingly high-scoring Blue Jackets, who are averaging 3.89 goals per game.