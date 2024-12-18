Eric Comrie News: Starting in Anaheim

Comrie will protect the road goal versus the Ducks on Wednesday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Comrie will get the second half of a back-to-back after Connor Hellebuyck won a 4-3 game over the Sharks on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Comrie has lost his last four games, allowing 13 goals on 120 shots in that span, but the Ducks make for a good chance for him to get back on track.