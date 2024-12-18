Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eric Comrie headshot

Eric Comrie News: Starting in Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Comrie will protect the road goal versus the Ducks on Wednesday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Comrie will get the second half of a back-to-back after Connor Hellebuyck won a 4-3 game over the Sharks on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Comrie has lost his last four games, allowing 13 goals on 120 shots in that span, but the Ducks make for a good chance for him to get back on track.

Eric Comrie
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now