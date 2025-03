Comrie will guard the visiting net in Philadelphia on Thursday, according to John Lu of TSN.

Comrie will get a rare start as Connor Hellebuyck has started 47 of 62 games heading into action Thursday. Comrie is 6-8-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 15 starts this season. The Flyers are generating 2.89 goals per game, 17th in the league this season.